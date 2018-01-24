

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) said that Vodafone-Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications Company S.A. or 'Vodafone Greece' has agreed to acquire CYTA Telecommunications Hellas S.A. or 'CYTA Hellas' for a total enterprise value of 118 million euros.



CYTA Hellas is a provider of fixed and mobile telecommunication services in Greece. It owns a fibre optic Next Generation Network and offers mobile services through an MVNO with Vodafone Greece. CYTA Hellas has around 300,000 fixed broadband customers (c. 8% market share) and around 40,000 mobile customers.



The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including antitrust clearance by the relevant competent authorities.



