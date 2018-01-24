

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday after rising to a 26-year high in the previous session and following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as well as a stronger yen. Investors also digested weaker than expected Japanese trade data for the month of December.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 90.22 points or 0.37 percent to 24,033.93, off a low of 24,011.30 earlier. The Nikkei average closed on Tuesday at its highest level in more than 26 years.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent, while Sony is losing almost 4 percent and Canon is declining almost 1 percent. Shares of SoftBank Group is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is flat. Among the market's best performers, Pacific Metals is rising almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Toto is losing almost 3 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Yaskawa Electric are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 358.971 billion yen in December, down 43.5 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 520.0 billion yen following the 113.4 billion yen surplus in November.



Exports climbed 9.3 percent on year to 7.302 trillion yen, also missing forecasts for a gain or 9.8 percent and down from 16.2 percent in the previous month. Imports advanced an annual 14.9 percent to 6.943 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 12.4 percent and down from 17.2 percent a month earlier.



Meanwhile, the latest survey from Nikkei said that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at an accelerated rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.4. That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown. Upbeat earnings news also generated buying interest, with Dow components Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Travelers reporting better than expected quarterly results.



While the Dow edged down 3.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,210.81, the Nasdaq climbed 52.26 points or 0.7 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,839.13.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as OPEC officials continued to signal their determination to re-balance oil markets via supply cuts. February WTI oil climbed $0.90 or 1.4 percent to settle at $64.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since December 2014.



