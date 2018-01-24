NationPay Launches Cardless Solution Linking Bank Accounts to Blockchain Technology

NationPay's Payment Network Enables Banks to Create Token Economies via the NationPay Wallet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / NationPay aims to bring the world a near fee-less economy while including banks in the process. The small blockchain company's cardless payment network on blockchain technology eliminates credit and debit cards by enabling bank account transfers to token wallets. It also includes remittance as wallet to wallet to ATM.

Secured by the Ethereum blockchain, NationPay will provide banks with token economies in a setup that takes just minutes to complete. Bank accounts link wallets effortlessly while clients enjoy the freedom of access to their accounts to buy and remit using only their mobile device. The bank keeps the cash while the token is used in the economy increasing their profitability.

"NationPay enables clients to buy from other clients through a secure app as a touchless wallet to wallet scanned visual transfer," explains James Yen, chairman and managing director of NationPay. "The transfer is secured through bank-secured tokens. The wallet links directly to a client's bank or credit card account. On the NationPay platform, merchants are clients and clients are anyone from the same or different banks."

Clients can make a purchase by scanning a QR code with their phone straight from the bank credit or debit account right to the merchant. With NationPay, there is no more 25-day waiting period or a 3 percent fee for the merchant. Remittance is now wallet to wallet to ATM. Because NationPay eliminates process flow from the credit card and big money transfer companies, purchases and remittance fees go down to about one percent end to end. Foreign Exchange fees are eliminated.

The NationPay payment network also integrates with existing bank networks to transfer value (credit or debit) from a bank account to any NationPay branded ATM. These modified bank ATMs accept bank tokens from the recipient's phone to provide cash. NationPay, in pre-ICO, may just give Ripple a run for the money. To learn more, visit NationPay.io.

About NationPay

NationPay is a cardless payment platform on blockchain. It eliminates credit and debit cards by enabling bank account transfers to token wallets plus remittance as wallet to wallet to ATM. For more information, visit NationPay.io.

Media Contact Information

Ken Silverman

ken@nationpay.io

SOURCE: NationPay