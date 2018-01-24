Innovative Systems, Inc. Accelerates Growth with New Middle Eastern Office

New Dubai office will strengthen the company's customer service and partner initiatives while supporting growing demands in the region

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Systems, Inc., a global leader in the development and delivery of high-performance enterprise data management and risk management solutions, today announced the expansion of its international presence with the opening of a new office in Dubai to accommodate the company's rapid growth in the Middle East.

The Dubai location will enable the company to better support demand from existing customers and partners in the region and will facilitate deeper insight to business demands and trends to further propel the company's long-term growth strategy in the Middle Eastern market.

"We are excited about the fantastic opportunity that this new office brings. As our client base and partner relations continue to grow in the Middle East, the decision to expand our physical presence in order to be able to work more closely with them was a logical step," said Ibrahim Bennani Doubli, sales director of Middle East and Africa. "Along with the importance of proximity to our customers, this move also demonstrates a major commitment to the marketplace and ongoing growth of our company."

The address for Innovative Systems' new Dubai office is:

Finscan MENA FZ-LLC

Exclusive Desk No. 18

Building 16

Dubai Internet City, United Arab Emirates

About Innovative Systems, Inc.

Innovative Systems delivers data solutions that offer actionable insight and enable our customers to identify the hidden opportunities or risks in their data. Since 1968, we have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions for Global 2000 companies worldwide. Many organizations continue to rely on Innovative Systems' expertise and superior products decade after decade, with leading analysts ranking us at the top for both technology and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit our website at www.innovativesystems.com.