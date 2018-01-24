Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the smart grid manufacturing industry. A prominent smart grid manufacturer wanted to find ways to identify the exclusive selling proposition and competitive pricing for the products offered. The client wanted to understand the comparative strengths and weaknesses of the competitors and frame operative business strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006650/en/

Infiniti's Competitive Intelligence Solution Helps a Renowned Smart Grid Manufacturer Analyze their Competitive Position in the Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Competitive intelligence solutions focus on knowing what the competitors are determined to do and analyze market information to help businesses make more informed business decisions."

In today's competitive business environment, factors such as the rising concern for energy efficiency and a radical shift toward renewable energy sources are ensuring the growth of the smart grid market. The increasing government policies and legislative mandates are compelling organizations to improve the grid reliability and reduce the carbon footprint.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to optimize their business processes and strategies by comparing against the competitors. The client was able to form a standard business model to deliver a detailed analysis of the customer, finances, and infrastructure. Also, the client was able to unveil and market new products across niche potential market segments.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Compare the products with the competitors and improve their product offerings

Collate data on the competitors' product and service features

To read more, request a free proposal

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Advances in technologies to decrease greenhouse gas emissions

Bringing about energy savings, reducing cost, and increasing reliability and transparency

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitive intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/smart-grid-competitive-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006650/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us