Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at ICE Totally Gaming 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is set to bring a stellar line-up of market leading innovation, ground-breaking technology and a significant new digital offering to ICE Totally Gaming, which will be held at ExCeL, London, February 6-8.

With the company's acquisition of the NYX Gaming Group now complete, ICE 2018 is set to be the most exciting to date for Scientific Games and marks a year of inspired innovation across the company. For the first time, Scientific Games will have two impressive stands at ICE, with its revolutionary gaming and lottery products showcased at N1-560 and the newly combined, forward-thinking SG Interactive and NYX Gaming Group's digital and sports betting capabilities displayed at N3-130.

Scientific Games Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin Sheehan said: "We are at a watershed moment in our company's history.

"Over the last year, our teams across the globe have been working continuously to ensure that we maintain our position as industry leaders, and by combining Scientific Games' portfolio of technology platforms, systems, content and services with NYX's strengths as one of the fastest growing B2B real-money digital gaming and sports betting platforms in the world, we're creating a pioneering proposition across all sectors.

"We're excited to present our innovations and the opportunities that they present to both our customers and the wider industry at ICE."

World Leader in Digital and Sports Betting

As digital and sports betting content, services and platforms continue to drive consumer engagement, and with future regulatory developments expected to provide significant new opportunities, ICE represents the perfect occasion to showcase the combined strength of SG Interactive and NYX's world-class products and leadership across iGaming, iLottery and sports betting platforms.

The newly combined SG Interactive and NYX Gaming Group will unite for an unprecedented showing of captivating titles, revolutionary technologies, and innovative platforms. The Digital division will showcase NYX's leading Open Gaming System (OGS), which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed, multi-vendor casino content from around the world, offering customers the widest portfolio of content available, with access to over 2,000 game titles.

Also, Scientific Games' top-tier real-money gaming content library will be highlighted, including player-favorite brands such as Rainbow Riches, Sword of Destiny/i>, and Lock it Link/i>, along with globally recognizable licensed gaming brands. The division's Omni-channel content portfolio will demonstrate how Scientific Games can reach players wherever and whenever they want to play. The Digital group will also showcase its proven Remote Game Server ("RGS") game library with recent high-performing launches, new portrait mode content and widely popular titles.

Importantly, OpenBet/i>, the market leading sports betting platform, will be center stage. OpenBet delivers a scalable and reliable performance for the world's biggest operators. Its platform processes an unprecedented number of bets, setting a record at the 2017 Grand National where it processed 68,000 peak bets-per-minute.

OpenBet will launch its world-class data services and product modules, including the innovative Managed Trading Service (MTS), an end-to-end solution designed to allow operators to choose their level of support, either by adding MTS to their existing sportsbook or taking the complete solution to focus on growing their business; new 'Insights' data service that allows operators to compare their performance against the market and suggest optimization improvements; as well as the new 'Tickers' filtering tool that shows real-time activity across an operator's product portfolio.

Revolutionary Games and Cutting-Edge Cabinets Enhance Player Experience

Supporting its dynamic licensed brands, Scientific Games will feature the thrilling JAMES BOND Experience, with its CASINO ROYALE game on the new Gamefield' 2.0 platform. The JAMES BONDExperience was made possible through an exclusive agreement withEON Productions Limited,Danjaq, LLCandMGM Interactive Inc., a subsidiary ofMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., and givesScientific Gamesthe rights to leverage all past and future iconicJAMES BONDfilms, as well as all of the films' talent portrayingJAMES BOND. Also, the fan-favorite MONOPOLY will be brought to play in the towering TwinStar/i> V75 platform, as MONOPOLY Hot Shotis introduced to the European market.

Leading the breadth of innovative hardware development will be Scientific Games' unveiling of Equinox the UK's most revolutionary range of four new cabinets being introduced together for the first time. The striking terminals, which represent SG Gaming's biggest single hardware launch to date, have been designed to be dynamic and adaptable to meet the needs of specific types of venues. The Equinox terminals boast cutting-edge technology including HD screens, directional sound and, following extensive research into customer needs, an industry leading 'privacy mode', which is available on selected titles from the gaming library.

Also, Scientific Games celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its popular Barcrestbrand, and continues to launch exciting new content titles from the Barcrest, Bally/i> and WMS/i> brands, with a mix of games such as The Legend of Bigfoot, Rainbow Riches Fortune Favours, Hula Hula Nights and Fu Dao Le And with the introduction of a new Jackpot Party/i> mystery progressive for the UK's Riviera casino product,£20,000 jackpots will be available across linked terminals in a venue.

Showcasing more of its engaging content for the European audience, Scientific Games introduces the world's coolest cat in THE PINK PANTHER' series, offering innovative gaming adventures, even bigger jackpots and launching with two new games, Kalahari King and Mega Mariachi on the Dualos upright and slant platforms. Also on display will be the stunningly successful TwinStar J43' cabinet showcasing the Dancing Drumsand Double Blessings' games, which star the famous Fu Babies', along with the beloved 88 Fortunesgame - the original Duo Fu Duo Cai/i> game that started it all - is now available on the innovative TwinStar3RM mechanical stepper. And lastly, the internationally successful Lock It Link debuts two new game titles: the magical Cats, Hats & More Bats' and the explosively entertaining Eureka Reel Blast', both featured on the Twinstar and Dualos cabinets.

Innovative New Casino Systems Solutions Improve Operating Performance

New systems products reinforce a commitment to innovation and a focus to improve customer operations. Systems is introducing the Mobile Cloud-Based Suite with three apps: Live Slot View, which offers real time control and information, Slot Meter Input, for easy mechanical meter reading, and Slot Payment Manager. Also promoted will be the SG Live Media' product, which offers 'CoolSign/i> in the Cloud', the robust new iVIEWÂ4 on-device messaging controller and the Elite Bonusing Suite/i>, which will feature the Virtual Racing App.

Proprietary Table Games and Utility Products Revolutionize Play

Scientific Games will also feature Fusion Hybrid, a highly versatile, terminal-based electronic gaming system, which provides up to eight choices of table games to each terminal - from live, hybrid, auto and virtual. The range of games include Zombie Blackjack, King's Bounty, Blazing 7s Blackjack Progressive, and 99 Fortunes' Baccarat Progressive, to name a few.

For table games, come see the proprietary ShuffleStarContinuous Shuffler, which revolutionizes the way cards are delivered to players, providing the highest level of safety, security and reliability. The new Chipmaster-S takes chip sorting to a whole new level and ShuffleMaster's NEXUS Command will amp up table games by offering jackpot side-bets.

Lottery's New Technology Empowers Self-Service Solutions, Loyalty and Interactive Solutions

While at ICE, experience PlayCentralHD, Scientific Games' award-winning lottery retail self-service terminal for instant, draw and keno games. Featuring an interactive "shopping cart" experience, PlayCentral HD is the industry's first lottery self-service technology to integrate credit, debit and mobile payment directly with the lottery central gaming system, and the first to be certified by the Payment Card Industry (PCI).

Scientific Games will also demo its next generation lottery loyalty programs - proven to enhance player engagement by moving players from earning points to winning points through entertaining, achievement-based thresholds.

The company's extensive portfolio of lottery interactive second-chance and skill-with-reveal games for internet and mobile will also be on display. And don't miss Big Eats Little, Dabloons and Ballroom Bingo from an exciting array of eInstant games for iLottery play.

With WILLY WONKA CHOCOLATE TOWER', THE PRICE IS RIGHT/i> and WORLD POKER TOURCARD FLIP, Scientific Games amps up the lottery interactive game entertainment value at ICE with the industry's largest offering of licensed brands loved by players everywhere.

Experience Scientific Games at stands N1-560 and N3-130 at ICE Totally Gaming on February 6-8. Detailed product information and specifications can be found in the Scientific Games ICE media pack, available on request.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games,and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Visitwww.scientificgames.com, for updated financial and other Company information.

AboutEON Productions

EON Productions LimitedandDanjaqLLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Wilson/Broccoli family.Danjaqis the US based company that co-owns, with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films.EON Productions, an affiliate ofDanjaq, is theUKbased production company that makes the James Bond films and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising.The 007 franchise has produced twenty-four films since 1962.

About Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous television channels. For more information, visitwww.mgm.com.

