The International Biometrics + Identity Association: IBIA Releases Report on Implementing Biometric Exit Policy

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Biometric Exit is the most effective and accurate way to address the nation's decades-old national security and immigration challenges, according to a new white paper, Setting the Record Straight on Face Scans in Biometric Exit, published Wednesday by the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA). Knowing with a high level of confidence which foreign visitors have left enables U.S. authorities to protect against possible border security threats and visa overstays.

In the pilots, which began in 2017, departing passengers on designated international flights have their pictures taken as they present their boarding cards. The picture is then automatically compared to the photograph on file from their passport or other travel document to confirm their identity - with an accuracy rate far highter than visual inspection or name comparisons.

"Face scans give travelers at U.S. airports what they want: Tight security without adding friction and wait-time to the boarding process," said IBIA Managing Director Tovah LaDier, "These pilots show that face scans can enable a seamless biometric exit system of the kind the law has required for more than a decade."

The white paper notes that the $1 billion cost of the system over ten years 2016-2025 will be met from increases in fees paid by visa applicants, meaning the taxpayer isn't on the hook for the expense.

