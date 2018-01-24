Leading business resilience solution provider continues European growth in response to increasing demand for enterprise continuity risk management software and services

Fusion Risk Management, Inc ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity risk management software and services, announced today the addition of two senior sales executives in the United Kingdom. Derek McGee and Laura Sloan joined Fusion this month as the company expands European operations to meet rapidly growing demand for its solutions.

Mr. McGee brings 20 years of experience providing solutions in the technology and software sector, serving enterprise organisations in the UK and around the globe. As a senior sales and business development executive, he excels at understanding customer's unique business requirements and brings a focus on providing flexible solutions to ensure their success. Ms. Sloan also joins Fusion with more than 20 years of experience serving enterprise customers across a wide range of industries, with a focus on understanding clients' needs for next-generation business continuity and resiliency solutions.

"Given the current state of business resilience and risk management solutions for enterprise organisations, it is clear that Fusion is in a leadership position with innovative software and a customer-first attitude," Ms. Sloan said. "I'm always impressed with how the entire Fusion team works hard to ensure each client succeeds at advancing their continuity risk management programmes, and I'm looking forward to engaging new clients with the kind of success that only Fusion can offer."

"Fusion's top position in the market for enterprise business continuity risk management software is affirmed by the outstanding roster of globally-recognised clients, our leadership position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant Report, ongoing industry awards, and Fusion's significant investment in Europe to meet growing demand," Mr. McGee said. "This is an exciting time to join Fusion."

Fusion will host a continuity risk management Innovation Day on 6 March 2018 in London for enterprise risk managers, business continuity and crisis management leaders, and IT disaster recovery professionals to learn how innovative approaches can dramatically reduce risk and enhance resilience for enterprise organisations. For more information and registration, visit www.fusionrm.com/news-events.

