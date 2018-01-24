Lintasarta is Frost & Sullivan's Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Lintasarta was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards ceremony, held at the Shangri-La Singapore on 4 October 2017.

The growth of the Indonesian data center services market is being driven by rising enterprise outsourcing, the need for disaster recovery services, consumerization of IT, and government initiatives toward a digital economy. Multi-national companies (MNCs) in Indonesia are also increasing due to growing foreign direct investments in the country, pushing up market demand.

"Lintasarta is successfully creating competitive differentiation in data center services by enhancing its value proposition, investing in new data centers, forming strategic partnerships, and focusing on best practices," said Mr. Nishchal Khorana, Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific.

He continued, "Having achieved significant revenue growth, Lintasarta's focus on best practices positions it favorably for sustained growth in the region. Several international certifications testify to the service provider's best practice efforts in process standardization and human resource capacity development."

"We are delighted to receive the 2017 Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition is a huge encouragement to the team as we strive to make business easier for every company and individual through the provision of creative and innovative information and communication solutions," said Arya Damar, President, Director of Lintasarta.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Lintasarta

Since 1988, Lintasarta is a provider of Data Communication, Internet and Value Added Services for various industrial sectors. Currently Lintasarta has served more than 2,400 corporate customers, with over 30.500 network covering the fiber optic data communication services, satellite networks, managed security & collaboration, data center and DRC, cloud computing, managed services, e-health, TPA, and total communications solutions.

Lintasarta provides professional services ranging from pre-service sales through business consultant, network engineer for the assessment and design of customer solutions to after-sales service adequate form of Helpdesk for 24 hours 7 days a week, Customer Assistant Representative (CAR), Customer Resident Assistant (CRA). Our professional services are supported by an experienced staff of more than 1000 of them have international certification scattered in more than 44 cities in Indonesia.

Lintasarta guarantees the availability of the network connection (SLA) of 99%, 99.9 % and 99.99 % according to the needs of its customers, with the support of multimedia access, Fiber Optics, Broadband Wireless Access and satellites, as well as multi backbone is fully back up and controlled through Network Monitoring System.

Lintasarta infrastructure network platform based on Next Generation Network (NGN). For quality assurance practices Lintasarta has obtained the certification ISO 9001: 2008 , ISO 27001: 2013, ISO 2000-1: 2011, ISO 14001: 2008, OHSAS 18001: 2007, CMSP (Cisco Managed Service Partner), and SMK3 PP 50/2012.

Lintasarta has two subsidiaries, PT Artajasa Electronic Payment " Shared ATM " and PT Lintas Media Danawa .

Suci Andrini Ryo Naldho Corporate Communication Manager Lintasarta Media Relation Manager Lintasarta Menara Thamrin 12th Floor Menara Thamrin 12th floor Jl. MH Thamrin Kav. 3 Jl. MH Thamrin Kav. 3 Jakarta 10250 Jakarta 10250 Mobile: 0816731066 Mobile: 08161820423 / 0817820423 Tel: 021 2302345 ext 11010 Telp: 021 2302345 ext 11011 Email: suci.andrini@lintasarta.co.id Email: ryo.naldho@lintasarta.co.id

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

