

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net sales were 15.8 billion euros, up 1.6% from last year at constant exchange rates.



Overall, the business delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter, resulting in a net sales growth of 2.5% on a pro forma basis, at constant exchange rates.



The company noted that comparable sales went up 0.6% at Ahold USA and 1.5% at Delhaize America with both Food Lion and Hannaford reporting positive comparable sales growth.



Strong sales performance was recorded in the Netherlands with comparable sales up 6% with a positive calendar impact at year end 2017.



In Belgium, comparable sales for the quarter were flat, yet improved adjusted for the calendar impact.



Online net consumer sales climbed 23.2% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter.



For the full year 2017, pro forma net sales reached 62.7 billion euros, up 1.7% at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company expects full year 2017 pro forma underlying operating margin of 3.9%, in line with guidance.



