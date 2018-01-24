The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 24.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 24.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 2P31 XFRA CA64886R1055 NEW TECH LITHIUM EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA RQE1 XFRA GB00BF5G6K95 RENEURON GRP PLC LS-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 5PC1 XFRA GI000A2JBQ88 PCG ENTERTAINMENT LS-001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA KLMH XFRA LU1563454823 MUL-LYXOR GR.BD(DR)CEOAMH EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA 26H1 XFRA US42328V5049 HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOG. EQ00 EQU EUR N