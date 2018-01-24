The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA WRDP XFRA XS0341634649 WORLD BK 08/18 MTN BD02 BON BRL N

CA XFRA XS0585211591 TMK CAPITAL 11/18 BD02 BON USD N

CA KSR1 XFRA XS1173233237 KOMMUN.SVER.15/18MTN REGS BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1174217320 BANK OF MONTREAL 15/18MTN BD02 BON GBP N

CA XFRA XS1459458524 ERSTE ABW. MTN 16/18 DL BD02 BON USD N