

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth is likely to remain strong over the next couple of quarters as rapid wage growth boosts consumer spending and the continued strength of the German economy supports Polish manufacturing, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics said.



Capital Economics' Tracker suggested that the Polish economy grew by a strong 4.8 percent annually or so in the fourth quarter.



'That would be broadly in line with third quarter's outturn and would mean that the economy expanded by around 4.5 percent over 2017 as a whole - the best annual performance since 2011,' the economist pointed out.



Retail sales growth slowed to 5.2 percent in December from 7.7 percent in November, data from the Central Statistical Office showed on January 19. Similarly, growth in both industrial production and construction logged the worst performances in a number of months.



However, these figures were depressed by calendar effects - there were two fewer working days in December of 2017 than in December 2016, Carson noted.



'Our Tracker, which is compiled from the monthly activity data, suggests that the economy grew by just under 5.0 percent yearly in the fourth quarter,' the economist said.



Looking ahead, Capital Economics expects the pace expansion to remain strong over the next couple of quarters but to experience a gradual slowdown towards the end of this year and into 2019.



