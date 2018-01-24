

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY.PK), a manufacturer of electric motors and related components and equipment, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the third-quarter rose to 34.77 billion yen or 117.46 yen per share from 31.52 billion yen or 106.28 yen per share last year.



Net sales for the grew to 390.03 billion yen from 304.20 billion yen in the prior year.



The company said it may repurchase up to three million shares, from January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019.



