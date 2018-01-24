Tetra Pak Pledges Support for EU Plastics Strategy

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tetra Pak pledges to support the European Commission's Plastics Strategy, announced today as part of the EU Action Plan for a Circular Economy.

The company will:

Work with industry partners to ensure that by 2030, recycling solutions are in place for all components of beverage cartons so they can be fully recycled across Europe

Substantially increase the use of plastics made from renewable feedstock

Use recycled plastics once they are validated as safe and are legally acceptable for use as a food contact material

Dennis Jönsson, President and CEO, Tetra Pak said: "Although around 75% of our packaging is made from paperboard, we also use plastics as a protective layer and to produce the package openings.

"The EU's Plastics Strategy is an important step towards a low-carbon Circular Economy based on recycling, renewables and responsible sourcing, and we are ready to make our contribution as a leading food processing and packaging provider."

Notes to the editors:

Tetra Pak is committed to increasing the use of responsibly-sourced renewable materials, including bio-based polymers, in its package portfolio. In 2014 the company launched Tetra RexBio-based, the world's first beverage carton made entirely from plant-based materials

Working with the industry and partners to increase post-consumer recycling has been an essential part of Tetra Pak's environmental agenda. Today, 47% of beverage cartons placed on the market in Europe are recycled

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 170 countries. With more than 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our motto, 'PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD', reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at http://www.tetrapak.com