Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Publication of Circular to convene a General Meeting

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company')

Publication of Circular to convene a General Meeting

Since the Company's annual general meeting held on 19 September 2017 (the "2017 Annual General Meeting'), its Ordinary shares (the "Shares') have consistently traded close to the net asset value per Share, which indicates that there is reasonable demand for them in the market. This has enabled the Directors to use the authority granted to them at the 2017 Annual General Meeting to issue 1,775,000 new Shares.

The Company announces that the authority granted at the 2017 Annual General Meeting has been substantially utilised and that it has taken the steps necessary to enable it to continue to issue further Shares.

A circular convening a general meeting (the "Circular') is today being posted to shareholders to enable the Board to continue its policy of issuing new Shares to the market at a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Share when demand arises.

The Circular sets out the Company's intention to call a general meeting of shareholders to be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday, 15 February 2018 (the "General Meeting') to consider and, if thought fit, approve a special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights on a number of equity securities equivalent to approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (the "Resolution'). Any authority granted to the Directors will lapse at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in September 2018.

Expected Timetable

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 11.00 a.m. on 13 February 2018 General Meeting to approve the Resolution 11.00 a.m. on 15 February 2018

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Circular will also shortly be available on the Company's website at

https://www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc/

