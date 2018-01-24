Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 23
24 January 2018
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton', the "Company' or the "Group')
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
Dividend Declaration
Picton (LSE: PCTN), the property investment company, today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, of 0.875 pence per share.
The dividend timetable is set out below:
Ex-Dividend Date - 8 February 2018
Record Date - 9 February 2018
Pay Date - 28 February 2018
For further information:
Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk
Picton Capital Limited
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Andy Le Page, 01481 745 001, team_picton@ntrs.com
Note to Editors
Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £674 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 51 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk
ENDS