Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

24 January 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton', the "Company' or the "Group')

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton (LSE: PCTN), the property investment company, today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, of 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:



Ex-Dividend Date - 8 February 2018

Record Date - 9 February 2018

Pay Date - 28 February 2018



Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £674 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 51 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

