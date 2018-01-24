

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors pause for breath after the recent record run.



Asian stocks are trading mixed on worries about a trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's move Tuesday to tax imported solar cells and washing machines.



The dollar hit fresh three-year lows and gold held steady while oil prices fell in Asian trading on API data showing a surprise U.S. crude build.



On the economic front, flash purchasing managers' survey data from euro area, unemployment figures from the U.K. and U.S. existing home sales figures for December are slated for release later in the day.



The European Central Bank meets Thursday, but economists expect no change to rates or the asset purchase program.



Overnight, U.S stocks ended mixed as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown and earnings releases proved to be a mixed bag on a day of little economic news.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to hit fresh record closing highs while the Dow inched down marginally.



European markets gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent.



The German DAX jumped to a fresh record before closing up 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent.



