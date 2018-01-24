Aura Energy Limited - Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura' or the "Company')

Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued:

Exercise of options over ordinary share with a maturity on 15 November 2018

at 2 cents pursuant to capital raising on 16 November 2017 712,500

Total number of ordinary shares on issue 861,031,146

Ordinary shares held in TreasuryNIL

Expected Admission date 31 January 2018

The total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue of the above shares will be 861,031,146 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by Shareholders, from the appropriate time, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As disclosed above, the Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following :

Aura Energy Limited

Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman) Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500

info@auraenergy.com.au WH IrelandLimited

Adrian Hadden

Katy Mitchell

James Sinclair-Ford Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin

Joe Burgess Telephone:

+44 (0) 7748 843 871

+44 (0) 7769 325 254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.