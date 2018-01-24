

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Monterey, Tenn. establishment Perdue Foods LLC is recalling approximately 530 pounds of chicken products due to presence of eggs, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.



The firm discovered the problem while performing routine label verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters were inadvertently labeled with the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter label. The chicken breast tenderloin fritters contain egg whites, while the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritters do not. The ready-to-cook chicken tenderloin fritter items were produced on December 6, 2017.



The products subject to recall, include 10-lb. boxes containing two 5 lb. plastic bags with the box labeled 'CHEF REDI HOMESTYLE CHICKEN TENDER FRITTER, RTC - LARGE' with the case code of 7374.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-11507' inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to food service locations in Florida, Maryland and Washington D.C.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX