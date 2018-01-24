Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-24 08:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in the shares (INR1L, ISIN code LT0000127151) of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate on 25-01-2018.



The trading is resumed based on the information received from Nasdaq CSD SE on the changed nominal value and the number of shares accordingly:



The previous nominal value of one share: 0.29 EUR, the new nominal value of one share: 1.45 EUR,



the previous number of shares: 65 750 000, the new number of shares: 13 150 000



