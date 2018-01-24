Messagepoint Inc., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market, is expanding its global presence with the establishment of a new subsidiary, Messagepoint Europe Ltd. The move to expand into Europe with greater access to the Middle East and Africa highlights the opportunities Messagepoint Inc. sees in these growing regions for its cloud-based CCM software platform, Messagepoint. To support this initiative, Jeff Mills has joined Messagepoint Europe Ltd. as vice president of EMEA, based in the U.K.

With more than 25 years in the document industry, Mills will leverage his experience in sales and partnership development to expand Messagepoint Inc.'s existing customer base in EMEA. He previously served as the managing director of Xenos Europe Ltd., a document software company specializing in enhancing and repurposing high-volume documents directly from electronic print data streams. Additionally, as an independent consultant working within EMEA and APAC, Mills has assisted companies with geographic transformation and development of growth strategies.

"Opening a European subsidiary led by Jeff Mills supports our plan to make a major commitment to this market. We eagerly anticipate offering the benefits of Messagepoint to enterprises globally. We're excited to have Jeff join the team and know he will play an integral role in our growth in this market," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO, Messagepoint Inc.

Messagepoint, designed to support customer touchpoints in any language, meets the increasing need for enterprises to deploy an easy-to-implement platform that provides solutions for common issues that organizations face when managing different types of customer communications. With Messagepoint, business users can control the entire lifecycle of their content, rules and workflow without depending on IT.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For more information, visit Messagepoint Inc.

