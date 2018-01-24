Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-24 / 08:00 *PRESSE RELEASE* *ACCENTRO places EUR 100 million corporate bond issue within a few hours* *- Secured financing for further real estate purchases * *- Further purchases throughout Germany in the pipeline* *Berlin, 24 January 2018 -* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, the only listed housing privatisation company in Germany, successfully placed a corporate bond of 100 million euros. "The size of our current pipeline has prompted us to consider alternative financing models. We are currently examining the purchase of more than 1,200 residential units, around 750 of them in Berlin. The bond selected allows us to implement these purchase plans quickly," says Jacopo Mingazzini, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "We can now further increase the pace of expansion," adds Mingazzini. The new corporate bond has a term of three years and was offered for private placement exclusively to qualified investors. The interest rate is 3.75% p. a.. *About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a listed housing company. The company's core business is the privatisation of residential property. The subsidiary ACCENTRO GmbH is the market leader in residential privatisation services in Germany. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has its office in Berlin and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB). *Contact:* Karl-Philipp Jann PB3C GmbH Rankestraße 17, 10789 Berlin E-Mail: jann@pb3c.com Tel. 030 - 72 62 76 1612 End of Media Release Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-01-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: info@accentro.ag Internet: www.accentro.ag ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 647953 2018-01-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)