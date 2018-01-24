

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in December after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since November last year.



The overall PPI inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of manufacturing of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products and metal products, excluding machinery and equipment, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.6 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively in December from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from November, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



During the fourth quarter, producer prices rose 1.9 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



