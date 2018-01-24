

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) said that it delivered another good performance over the 20 week period ended 20 January 2018 with total sales flat year on year and like-for-like sales down 1%.



Stephen Clarke, Group Chief Executive said, 'Looking ahead, while there is some uncertainty in the broader economic environment, we remain confident that the Group is well positioned for the year ahead as we continue to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in new opportunities.'



Total sales in Travel were up 7% with like-for-like sales up 3%. We have continued to see good sales growth across all of our key channels and gross margin continues to grow in line with plan driven by category mix management.



The company noted that its store opening programme in the UK is on track and it expects to open around 15 new units this year. Our new large airport stores in Gatwick and Stansted opened in the period and are performing well with good feedback from both landlords and customers.



International business continues to grow and we now have 249 units open, including 2 of the 10 units we have won in Changi Airport, Singapore. We expect all 10 units there to be open this spring.



In High Street, total sales were down 5% with like-for-like sales down 4%, in line with expectations.



