

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L)reported Wednesday that its first-quarter group organic revenue increased by 6.3%.



In its trading update for the three months ended December 31, the company said its organic recurring revenue grew by 7%, underpinned by software subscription growth of 26%.



Organic software and software related services or SSRS revenue increased 4% reflecting continuing strong performance in training and services and Enterprise Management, offset by a decline in other licences.



North America has performed strongly reflecting continuing progress made by management across the US, Canada and Sage Intacct and as Sage Business Cloud revenues start to contribute significantly in this highly cloud-adoptive region.



Steve Hare, Chief Financial Officer, said, 'Q1 results are in line with our expectations. As we outlined at the time of the full year results, we have invested heavily in sales training in Q1 to set up the business for success, particularly in Sage Business Cloud, resulting in the delay of some revenue into Q2. Quarterly phasing of organic revenue growth is therefore expected to be similar to prior financial years.'



Looking ahead, the company said it expects acceleration throughout the year including a stronger Q2 and that it reiterated full year guidance of around 8% organic revenue growth and around 27.5% organic operating margin for FY18.



The company would share its plans to drive further acceleration in revenue growth at Capital Markets Day on January 25.



