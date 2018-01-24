

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, with concerns over trade wars and caution ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision weighing on sentiment.



Trump imposed tariffs on imports of certain washing machines and solar power equipment on Tuesday, raising worries over U.S. protectionism in global trade.



The moves 'uphold a principle of fair trade and demonstrate to the world that the United States will not be taken advantage of anymore,' he said.



South Korea and China condemned the decision, saying that the U.S. approach worsens global trade environment.



Traders await the ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday for more clues about future shifts in the bank's monetary policy.



The greenback that closed Tuesday's trading at 1.2298 against the euro and 1.3996 against the pound slipped to more than a 3-year low of 1.2335 and a 1-1/2-year low of 1.4049, respectively. If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 1.25 against the euro and 1.45 against the pound.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 0.9541 against the franc and more than a 4-month low of 109.81 versus the yen from yesterday's closing values of 0.9577 and 110.30, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.94 against the franc and 108.00 against the yen.



The greenback edged down to a session's low of 0.8030 versus the aussie, compared to 0.7997 hit late New York Tuesday. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 0.82 area.



The greenback slipped to a 4-month low of 0.7377 against the kiwi and a weekly low of 1.2397 against the loonie, compared to yesterday's closing values of 0.7354 and 1.2418, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 0.75 against the kiwi and 1.21 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, PMIs from major European economies and U.K. labour market statistics are due in the European session.



In the New York session, U.S. house price index for November, existing home sales for December and Markit's U.S. manufacturing PMI for January are set for release.



