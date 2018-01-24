Senior PostgreSQL Community Members from EnterpriseDB to Present at FOSDEM PGDay 2018

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --EnterpriseDB(EDB'), the database platform company for digital business, today announced that two senior PostgreSQL Community members from the company's engineering ranks will deliver presentations at FOSDEM PGDay 2018, taking place in Brussels, Belgium on February 2-3, 2018. They are Bruce Momjian, Senior Database Architect who is co-founder and Core Team member of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group, and Andres Freund, Senior Database Architect and PostgreSQL Community Major Contributor.

FOSDEM PGDay 2018 is a two-day PostgreSQL conference staged at the Brussels Marriott Hotel in conjunction with FOSDEM, a major event on February 3-4, 2018 that promotes the use of open source software.

EDB engineers are regular participants at community events worldwide, organizing and providing expert insight and guidance on the use of PostgreSQL for enterprise data management and transformation. EDB participates in dozens of open source PostgreSQL events each year as a key supporter of the PostgreSQL project, and works to raise awareness of the open source project around the world.

Bruce Momjian will present his talk, titled Unlocking the Postgres Lock Manager, on Friday, February 2, at 11:30 a.m. Momjian will explore all aspects of locking in Postgres because it plays a critical role in providing high concurrency for any database.

Andres Freund will deliver his presentation, titled JITing PostgreSQL using LLVM, on Saturday, February 3, at 2:00 p.m. He will focus on increasing the efficiency of query execution by just in time (JIT) compiling parts of queries. Freund will cover a current project to use LLVM to perform JIT on two main parts of query execution: expression evaluation (WHERE clause, aggregates, GROUP BY clauses, etc.) and tuple deforming (converting on-disk tuples into a more efficiently accessible in-memory representation).

For information on Postgres and how EDB can support the deployment and expansion of Postgres in your environment, contact sales@edbpostgres.com.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB(EDB'), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com.

EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT



Cairbre Sugrue

Sugrue Communications

+44 (0)1932 429 779

Cairbre@Sugruecomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319928/enterprisedb_corporation_logo.jpg