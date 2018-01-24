

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its fourth-quarter silver production was 16.0 million ounce, including Silverstream, up 20.3% from last year due to the start-up of operations at San Julián, phase II.



Quarterly gold production was 232 thousand ounce, down 13.4% from the prior year's due to a lower reduction of gold inventories at Herradura.



For 2018, Silver production is expected to be in the range of 67 to 70 moz including the Silverstream, in line with long term guidance. Gold production is expected to be in the range of 870-900 koz.



The company expects 2018 exploration budget of about US$200 million, including capitalised exploration expenses.



