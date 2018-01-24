Vistra Builds Presence in the Nordic Region with New Office in Stockholm

HONG KONG, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistra, one of the world's leading corporate providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private office, international expansion and fund administration services, has announced the opening of its new office in Stockholm, Sweden.

The office will cater for Nordic outbound business opportunities and is led by Maria Mwegerano, who will be taking on the role of Commercial Director, Nordic Region, after her previous position as Head of Business Development in Vistra's London office.

The opening of Vistra Sweden marks a milestone for the firm as they take their first step into the Nordic region. Discussing the importance of the region in today's economy, Maria said, "The Nordic countries comprise some of the most successful and competitive economies in Europe. Stockholm in particular is ranked as the second best ecosystem for start-ups in the world, and has produced more billion-dollar unicorn start-ups per capita than any other city in Europe. In addition, the region as a whole is home to approximately 200 asset managers, forming a significant part of the global market."

Martin Crawford, CEO of Vistra commented on Vistra's newest office, "The decision to expand our presence into the Nordic region with the launch of Vistra Sweden was a logical step in our business growth strategy as we continue to cultivate our global footprint. The area is rich with opportunities and will enable us to not only provide enhanced services and reach to our existing clients, but also tap into the local market with our new presence. We hope to develop relationships with Nordic corporations with overseas subsidiaries and start-ups looking to expand outside the region, as well as alternative investment managers, all of whom will benefit from Vistra's expertise particularly within our International Expansion and Alternative Investment divisions."

