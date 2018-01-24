Attest Reveals that 42% of British Public Think Government has Handled the Carillion Situation Badly

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the wake of Carillion falling into liquidation, Attest has carried out research to find out more about the public's understanding of Public Private Partnerships (PPP), their attitude towards them, and how they feel about the Carillion collapse.

Attest, a brand and consumer intelligence platform, surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,500 British people, and these are some of the findings:

57% of those surv eyed don ' t know what a Public Private Partnership is

19% of respondents know somebody affected by Carillion going into liquidation

60% think ministers were wrong to continue awarding contracts to Carillion after they knew about profit warnings

41% favour m uch stronger regulations and oversight to avoid similar situations in the future

However 44% remain 'quite or very favourable' to PPP as a continued method of financing major infrastructure projects

View the full survey results here.

"Considering the widespread use of Public Private Partnerships to finance many significant infrastructure projects across Britain, the public is still in the dark about what it is," says Mark Walker, Marketing Director, Attest. "However despite the fallout from Carillion, support for PPP going forward remains fairly high. Rather than directing the blame at PPP as a concept, most people are reserving their frustration for management and the Government."

