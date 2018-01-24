Seattle, Wash., 2018-01-24 09:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promethean, a global education technology company, announced expansions to its interactive flat panel portfolio which includes the market-leading ActivPanel and ActivPanel i-Series. The ActivPanel continues to offer the industry's most natural writing experience using InGlasstechnology, enabling both teachers and students to collaborate in front of the class with ease. The ActivPanel i-Series is an essential interactive flat panel for customers looking to replace their projector-based systems with a long-term, reliable solution.



"Educators want technology that works as they do - flexible and able to adapt to their teaching styles in any classroom setting," said Ravi Angadi, Chief Products and Strategy Officer, Promethean. "At Promethean, we strive to create a dynamic ecosystem to enhance teacher productivity, providing educators with the latest innovative education technologies that are intuitive and immersive. With access to an expanded portfolio, teachers will be able to use technology thoughtfully to blend learning and engage students."



Powered with innovative InGlass technology, the ActivPanel automatically detects differences between pen, touch, and palm erase - allowing teachers to teach efficiently without switching between tools. The new instant whiteboard brings the InGlass technology to life through free-form writing with practically no script-lag, pinch-zoom navigation, and pre-loaded teaching tools to enhance productivity.



Available in 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch sizes, the ActivPanel is the premium solution that delivers an easy to use tablet-like experience and puts the digital world at the fingertips of teachers and students. Offering educators various tools to engage students, the ActivPanel provides teacher-controlled wireless screen sharing, connection to Bluetooth devices for hands-on learning, and access to free educational apps directly from the home screen.



Compatible with third-party device management software, including Google G-Suite, VMware Airwatch, and Radix VISO, the ActivPanel enables IT administrators the capability, with support Mobile Device Management suites, to manage the ActivPanel centrally and provide over-the-air software updates.



The ActivPanel i-Series is the essential interactive panel for customers looking to replace their projector-based systems with a long-term, reliable solution. The panel offers a high-resolution display that is significantly brighter than projector systems and does not dim over time. With the ActivPanel i-Series, schools have an option to add the ActivConnect Android module. While standard on the ActivPanel series, this module can be optionally added to the i-Series panel to enable a tablet-like Android user interface and access to teaching tools such as the instant whiteboard, screen sharing, and free educational apps.



Available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, the ActivPanel i-Series is a maintenance-free solution that delivers a superior total cost of ownership compared to traditional, projector-based systems and allows schools to add flexible mounting configurations to meet their technology needs.



Both the ActivPanel and ActivPanel i-Series allow teachers to deliver interactive, multimedia lessons using a choice of Promethean's award-winning educational software products, ClassFlow and ActivInspire. Designed by teachers for teachers, ClassFlow is a cloud-based software that allows teachers to present engaging lessons that energize the classroom. With ClassFlow, teachers have access to advanced classroom collaboration tools, such as instant polling and quizzes, and millions of educational resources and activities. ActivInspire is the perfect choice for schools that prefer to use desktop software. Known and loved by millions of educators, ActivInspire is a collaborative lesson delivery software that provides teachers with differentiated lessons, creation tools, and activities to bring their lessons to life.



Promethean's educational software products are available with ActivPanel and ActivPanel i-Series and do not require an additional subscription.



For more information about the latest ActivPanel and ActivPanel i-Series, visit www.prometheanworld.com.



