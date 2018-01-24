ChannelAdvisor Announces Catalyst Europe 2018 Returns to London

Annual eCommerce event to take place on 9 May 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in London



Early-bird registration now open

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that its Catalyst Europe 2018 conference will be returning to London for 2018. The event will be hosted at the InterContinental London - The O2 in Greenwich on 9 May.

ChannelAdvisor Catalyst Europe has become a leading eCommerce event for brands and retailers in Europe. Every year, Catalyst Europe provides the best learning and peer-to-peer experience for companies looking to excel in an increasingly competitive and fragmented retail landscape.

"As European eCommerce evolves, it's crucial for retailers and brands to understand the latest trends and advances in the industry," said Melissa Sargeant, ChannelAdvisor Chief Marketing Officer.

This year's event, having taken onboard requests from previous year's attendees, will now feature in-depth peer-to-peer working sessions and more insight from industry thought leaders than ever before.

Prior to Catalyst, ChannelAdvisor will host a User Forum. The User Forum will provide current ChannelAdvisor customers a platform to ask questions directly about the latest ChannelAdvisor software updates and will take place a day before Catalyst on 8 May.

"ChannelAdvisor Catalyst is all about demonstrating and understanding eCommerce change and innovation. At Catalyst Europe we will not just demonstrate though - we will also dig into how our attendees can harness innovation to power their businesses and to sell more online," Sargeant continued.

ChannelAdvisor is currently offering an early-bird registration rate of £99 until 8 February 2017. For more information and to register for Catalyst Europe 2017 please visit https://catalyst.channeladvisor.com/europe.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and branded manufacturers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimising their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit http://www.channeladvisor.co.uk

Media Contact:

Amelia Erskine

International Marketing Manager

0203 300 2746

Amelia.Erskine@channeladvisor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557753/ChannelAdvisor_Logo.jpg