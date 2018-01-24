FocusVision Announces New Strategy for Research Tool Integration

STAMFORD, Connecticut, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Insight technology provider FocusVision today announces a new business strategy, supported by a rebrand. The new positioning is set to transform the business from a collection of world-leading research tools into a single, integrated brand.

"Currently we have the most comprehensive range of world-class tools available for the collection, analysis and dissemination of data", said FocusVision CEO Zlatko Vucetic. "So, we are in a unique position to become the single source platform for behavioral, qualitative and survey data. We are now investing significantly to create this".

The single platform will be the first time all data sources will be integrated. Once completed, clients will benefit from the efficiency and speed of the platform, at scale. They will be able to complete insight projects of any size, from quick agile studies to multi-market, multi-approach research. The studies will be hosted on a single platform that can fully integrate any number of projects - regardless of the methodology or tool - to help the client see the full picture. They will be able to communicate seamlessly and globally on projects, and manage, analyze and report findings with full data security.

"It's not just about choice of methodology", Vucetic adds. "In order to meet the fast changing needs of our clients, we will be combining our existing functionality with new developments from across our suite, to deliver a seamless offering. Clients will finally be able to get a full 360 view of their customer in a single location".

FocusVision works with 18 of the top 20 Fortune 100 companies, and all 10 of the top 10 healthcare and CPG companies. It has 400 employees around the world. Last year the company completed over 35,000 projects, including 60 million survey completes and 21,000 research days of live video.

About FocusVision

FocusVision is a full-spectrum, research technology solutions provider established in 1992 as the first company to live-stream focus groups. It now offers leading research tools to gather, analyze and share data for customer satisfaction surveys, brand tracking, focus groups, online communities, communications testing, segmentation, NPS, product testing and more.

