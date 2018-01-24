

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector strengthened in January largely driven by services activity, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index came in at 59.7 in January. The score was broadly unchanged from the prior survey period and only just shy of November's six-and-a-half year peak of 60.3. The expected score was 59.2.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 59.3 from 59.1 in December. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 58.9.



Meanwhile, the factory PMI fell more-than-expected to 58.1 from 58.8 in December. The reading was seen at 58.6.



The French private sector economy started 2018 where it left off last year, with the headline flash composite output PMI figure remaining among the highest recorded in the survey's near 20-year history, Alex Gill, an economist at IHS Markit, said.



