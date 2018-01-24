

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as news of U.S. tariffs on washing machines and sonar panels sparked fears of a global trade war.



Chinese shares hit fresh two-year highs on optimism about growth in 2018. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 12.96 points or 0.37 percent to end at 3,559.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher in late trade



Japanese shares fell as the dollar dropped below the 110 yen threshold for the first time in four months, triggering selling in exporters. Weaker- than- expected Japanese trade data for December also dented sentiment.



The Nikkei average dropped 183.37 points or 0.76 percent to 23,940.78, while the broader Topix index closed half a percent lower at 1,901.23.



Fanuc Corp tumbled 3.7 per cent, Sony lost over 5 percent and Tokyo Electron declined 1.7 percent. Banks Mizuho Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group retreated 1-2 percent. Among the gainers, Mitsui Fudosan and Pacific metals advanced 2-3 percent.



Australian shares closed higher as gains in financials and energy stocks outweighed losses in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both ended up by 0.29 percent at 6,054.70 and 6,168.80, respectively.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac eked out modest gains, while Commonwealth shed 0.8 percent. Insurer QBE soared 5.4 percent on expectations that the company is working on improving its return on equity by selling non-core and underperforming assets.



Medical equipment maker ResMed jumped 2.8 percent to extend Tuesday's rally. Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search climbed 1-3 percent after Brent crude prices surged towards $70 a barrel for the first time in a week.



Weaker base metal prices pulled material stocks lower, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto all ending down about 0.4 percent.



Seoul stocks ended on a steady note as institutions remained net buyers, offsetting selling by individuals and overseas investors. The benchmark Kospi finished marginally higher at 2,538, led by technology, steel and airline stocks.



Chipmaker S K Hynix advanced 1.5 percent, steelmaker Posco added 1.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines surged as much as 4 percent.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains as investors positioned themselves ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 16.46 points or 0.20 percent to 8,324.09, with Pushpay Holdings, A2 Milk and Mercury Energy pacing the gainers.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down about 0.1 percent after official data showed the country's inflation rose slightly, as expected, in December.



The Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.90 percent, dragged down by tech stocks. Indian shares were marginally higher and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.4 percent.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown and earnings releases proved to be a mixed bag on a day of little economic news.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to hit fresh record closing highs while the Dow inched down marginally.



