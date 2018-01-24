Existing network capacity doubled and network reach extended into new countries with one of the world's largest fiber backbones

Telia Carrier announced today that it is working with one of Sweden's fastest growing hosting companies, GleSYS, to provide improved capacity and support future growth plans. GleSYS will be connecting to the Telia Carrier global backbone, one of the largest in the world, and the first to be 100G enabled in Europe and North America. GleSYS provides hosting and data centre services to over 4,000 customers in 70 countries.

With two fully redundant datacentres in Sweden and a network of cloud hosting locations, GleSYS supports a range of industries, such as eCommerce, where performance, responsiveness and reliability on a global scale have a direct impact on revenues and are therefore critical. Telia Carrier will be providing 100G IP Transport and wavelength network transport services to double available capacity on GleSYS' current infrastructure, which provides cloud hosting, dedicated servers and colocation in multiple sites across Europe.

Eric Lindsjö, Head of Networks at GleSYS, said; "The increased capacity and reliability of our network prepares us now for the services our clients will need in the future to support their customers with amazing user experiences. It also gives us the capabilities needed to support our own growth plans as we expand into new countries. After considering a number of carriers, we chose Telia Carrier not just because of the speed and reach of its IP backbone, but because despite being a large company, it retains the agility and attitude to succeed of a much smaller organisation."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone is the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 80 PoPs in North America alone.

Speaking about the announcement, Mathias Lind of Telia Carrier, said; "End users today demand the highest quality online experiences at any time, on any device, and from anywhere. The market sets high standards and we are committed to meet these requirements. Low latency, high availability and a scalable solution are critical for GleSYS to empower a flexible IT infrastructure for their customers. We are proud of the partnership with GleSYS and the trust they are giving us to support them with their connectivity needs as they expand in Europe."

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About GleSYS

GleSYS has been providing server hosting and cloud services since 1999. Today we operate two separate data centers in Sweden and offer cloud hosting in our partner data centers in Amsterdam, London, Oslo and New York. With more than 4 000 customers in 70 countries and being one of the leading hosting providers for ecommerce in Sweden, our mission is to support our customers to create extraordinary services for their end users. Discover more at glesys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005025/en/

Contacts:

Telia Carrier

Rickard Bäcklin, +46-72-2368327

VP Brand Marketing

Rickard.Backlin@teliacarrier.com

or

Ascendant Communications

Gillie Tennant, +44 (0) 20 8334 8041

telia@ascendcomms.net