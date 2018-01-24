NHS Trust Plymouth Hospitals, Derriford Hospital, implements On-Demand Digital Pathology for research and training, as the adoption of digital pathology workflows increases

OptraSCAN today announced its first UK-based customer NHS Trust Plymouth Hospital, Derriford. Derriford Hospital plans to utilize digital pathology for routine research and training of professionals in the field of pathology and digital platforms.

"My immediate need for digital pathology was to supplement the pre-existing learning resources on our regional training website pathkids.com with more microscopic images," says Dr. Tim Bracey, Training Program Director, Consultant Histopathologist and Cytopathologist at NHS' Derriford Hospital. "We have a geographically dispersed clinical and training network in the South West of England and trainees have to travel several hours to view microscope slides in certain specialist areas such as pediatrics, soft tissue or bone pathology. Digital scanning of microscope slides allows them to be viewed in different locations by multiple trainees at the same time. I needed a digital slide scanner with a compact footprint, which would fit into a busy clinical lab and produce decent quality non-proprietary images at a competitive price."

Emerging Benefits of Digital Pathology

Dr. Bracey goes on to say: "I am the clinical lead for an ongoing project to digitize our clinical cellular pathology workload between the five-hospital SW Peninsula cancer network and I have a vested interest in making sure the current and next generation of pathologists in this region, become comfortable with using this technology. Digital pathology is far more than just diagnosing disease from a screen. The microscope has benefited from at least 200 years of clinical evolution, but the emerging benefits of harnessing the computational power of digital prognostic and predictive algorithms to save pathologists time and provide meaningful information to their medical and surgical colleagues, are starting to outweigh the arguments against clinical adoption of whole slide imaging. My early impressions of the OptraSCAN system are very encouraging, and I am particularly impressed with the around the clock support, responding immediately to my any query or question."

Visit the brand new OptraSCAN website for more information about the benefits of On-Demand Digital Pathology: www.optrascan.com.

About Derriford Hospital

Derriford Hospital, part of Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, one of the largest hospitals in the South West Peninsula of UK. Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust is a "Regional Specialist Teaching Hospital" providing comprehensive training and education for a wide range of healthcare professionals. The Trust works in partnership with both Plymouth University Peninsula Medical School of Medicine and Dentistry, and the University of Exeter Medical School.

About OptraSCAN

OptraSCAN (www.optrascan.com) RUO, is the first On-Demand Digital Pathology System to serve as the perfect tool for transition from conventional microscopy to Digital Pathology for the effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, sharing, consulting, analysis and management of digital slides and associated metadata.

OptraSCAN On-Demand Digital Pathology system includes a small-footprint, low and high throughput WSI scanner OptraSCAN(for brightfield, fluorescent and frozen sections/live view mode), an integrated image viewer and image management system ImagePathand telepathology TELEPath, CLOUDPath cloud-based LIMS, image analysis OptraASSAYS and CARDS (computer aided region detection system), and includes up to 10 TB of complimentary cloud storage. Focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable Digital Pathology solutions, OptraSCAN provides a complete whole slide image solution system via an On-Demand pay-per-use model or outright purchase. Follow OptraSCAN on Linkedin and Twitter.

