The GSMA today announced the nominees for the Global Mobile Awards 2018 (GLOMO Awards). Winners of the awards will be presented throughout Mobile World Congress, which takes place 26 February 1 March in Barcelona. The full list of nominees can be found at http://gsma.at/glomoshortlist.

"The GLOMOs offer organisations and individuals from across the world an opportunity to showcase how mobile technology continues to inspire new levels of ingenuity, innovation and achievement," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "As always, the calibre of entries is extremely high, so to be shortlisted for the GLOMOs today is quite an achievement in itself. We wish the very best of luck to all nominees and look forward to unveiling the winners at Mobile World Congress next month."

The GLOMO Awards feature an afternoon ceremony at 15:30 CET on Tuesday, 27 February in Auditorium 5, Hall 4, and will include the presentation of winners in three categories including "Social Good", "Government Excellence Award" and "Mobile Tech", alongside the "Judges' Choice" awards. Winners of awards in the "Outstanding Achievement" category, including the "GSMA's Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry" and the "Women4Tech Industry Leadership" awards, and the "Chairman's Award for Government Innovation in an Emerging Market" will be announced in separate ceremonies during the course of Mobile World Congress.

Returning to host the 2018 GLOMO Awards ceremony, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley will also announce the winners of selected awards throughout the week. Presentation of awards in the "Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Consumer" and "Device" categories will take place at the GSMA Innovation City and will also be broadcast live to a global audience on Mobile World Live TV at www.mobileworldlive.com.

CCS Insight CEO Shaun Collins Appointed Chair of Judges for GLOMOs

Shaun Collins, CEO of CCS Insight, has been appointed as Chair of Judges for the GLOMO Awards from 2018 through 2020. As Chair, he leads a judging panel of world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The winner of the "Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology the CTOs' Choice" award will be selected by a panel of industry-leading CTOs from the worldwide operator community.

"I'm honoured to have been asked to chair the judging of the GLOMO Awards for the next three years," commented Collins. "This year, as ever, the quality of submissions has been extremely high, and the judges have found it difficult to pick winners from so many excellent contributions to the digital economy and mobile industry. There is little doubt that connectivity will be as important to society in the 21st century as electricity was in the 20th; the breadth of these awards is testament to this momentum.

"All the awards offered the judges an opportunity to consider cutting-edge ideas and products, but I'm particularly looking forward to the result of the "Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology Award", known as the "CTOs' Choice". Our panel of leading telco CTOs has examined a range of winning innovations to find the best of the best. The six winners in the "Social Good" category will also be fascinating it's vital that we recognise the ways digital technology can make the world a better place."

The 2018 GLOMO Awards sponsors include National Instruments, Category Sponsor for "Mobile Tech" and Syniverse, Category Sponsor for "Women4Technology". Full information about the GLOMO Awards 2018, including the finalists, awards ceremony and Mobile World Live TV presentations, can be found at www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards-2018/.

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using MWC18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/.

The Mobile World Congress is the cornerstone of the Mobile World Capital, which will be hosted in Barcelona through 2023. The Mobile World Capital encompasses programmes and activities that span the entire year and will benefit not only the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, but also the worldwide mobile industry. For more information on the Mobile World Capital, visit www.mobileworldcapital.com.

