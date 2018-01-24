Company to Reveal New Report about Emerging Technology Driving 'On-Demand Learning' Ecosystems

O'Reilly Chief Content Officer Karen Hebert-Maccaro, and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Odewahn will present two seminars at Learning Technologies, being held 31st January to 1st February in London. The presentation will explore the convergence of new technologies and approaches to learning, such as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Jupyter Notebooks and augmented reality on learning, and how learning and development professionals can enable continuous, frictionless learning across all workflows to enhance productivity, retention and motivation.

Who: Karen Hebert-Maccaro, PhD, Chief Content Officer, O'Reilly Andrew Odewahn, Chief Technology Officer, O'Reilly What: "Seminar: Emerging Technologies' Impact on Learning Experience" When: Wednesday, 31st January at 15.30 GMT Theatre 5 Thursday, 1st February 11.00 GMT Theatre 9 Where: Olympia London Hammersmith Road Kensington, London W14

In conjunction with the show, O'Reilly has issued its new report, "The New Technologies Impacting On-Demand Learning." The report explores the technological advancements making on-demand learning more relevant than ever, and how learning and development professionals can evaluate and improve their existing ecosystem of offerings. Attendees can pick up their copy of the report at booth S13.

In its eighteenth year, Learning Technologies has been Europe's leading conference for organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. With more than 8,000 visitors, 150 free seminars, 200 exhibitors and two exhibition halls packed with the latest learning technologies and innovations, the conference provides a unique and exciting environment for all those involved in workplace learning.

About O'Reilly

For almost 40 years, O'Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company's Safari training and learning platform and at O'Reilly conferences. As a SaaS learning platform, Safari delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005173/en/

Contacts:

fama PR

Gina Devine, 617-986-5038

OReilly@famapr.com