British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA) and Founders Exchange Ltd (FEL) Form Joint Venture for EdTech Exchange

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Joint Venture will be Europe's Largest Community of Education Technology (EdTech) Entrepreneurs

The British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA) and Founders Exchange Ltd (FEL) today announced a new joint venture to run EdTech Exchange, which will be the largest European network of EdTech entrepreneurs.

EdTech Exchange was started by FEL in 2014 and provides members with mentoring, support and a programme of events designed to share best practice through peer-to-peer learning.

EdTech Exchange Ltd will be a 50/50 Joint Venture between BESA and FEL, with George Burgess, who co-founded the Exchange in 2014 becoming Chair of the Board. He will be joined on the board by BESA's Director General, Caroline Wright, and Director, Patrick Hayes.

George Burgess said: "EdTech Exchange started four years ago with a small group of founders having dinner in a pub. Today it is one of the most influential EdTech groups in the UK. Our mission is to support, represent and connect the EdTech community and combining our efforts with BESA will enable us to do this even more effectively at scale."

Caroline Wright, Director General of BESA, said: "In our celebration of idea-sharing and networking, BESA and FEL are kindred spirits and are brilliantly positioned to partner to make EdTech Exchange an international community of EdTech founders that is unrivalled in its scale or influence."

BESA will take on the operational running of EdTech Exchange, overseen by Director Patrick Hayes. Hayes said: "With EdTech Exchange, George Burgess has created something incredibly special. Over the coming months, our team are looking forward to working with him to scale the number of EdTech Exchange events and opportunities for founders to meet and share ideas in venues around the world."

Frank Suttie, a Partner in the Commercial team at Ward Hadaway, said: "We are delighted to have been able to support BESA on the development of this joint venture which represents a commitment by our clients to support the further development of the organisation."

Tina Baker, co-founder and partner of JAG Shaw Baker, said: "It has been a great pleasure for our team to be involved with EdTech exchange and to be able to help them create this meaningful partnership and to create this much-needed network of European EdTech entrepreneurs."