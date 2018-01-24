Birches Group LLC and Fusion HR Solutions LLP Announces Strategic Partnership

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Effective immediately, New York-based Birches Group LLC (BG), a human resources consultancy specializing in developing markets, and London-based Fusion HR Solutions LLP (Fusion), an independent HR and remuneration consulting firm, have announced a new partnership.

Under the partnership, Fusion HR Solutions based in London, will offer their clients access to Birches Group products and services, including total compensation surveys in 155 high-growth and developing countries, and the Community' suite of applications for job evaluation, skills assessment and performance management.In addition, the firms will collaborate on consulting assignments to deliver a wide range of human resources services to clients.

"We are extremely excited to have the chance to work together with Birches Group," said Jean-Baptiste Jugand, a Partner at Fusion HR Solutions. "Their coverage of emerging markets is the most extensive amongst global survey providers large and small, and we have worked with their surveys on the client side for many years.The Community' applications are fresh and innovative, and we look forward to introducing them to our clients. Both firms have extensive client relationships with international public sector organizations and NGOs, and we are excited to leverage these relationships together."

Warren Heaps, a BG Partner, added: "Working with Fusion HR Solutions is a natural fit for Birches Group, and will raise the visibility of all of our products and services. The Fusion HR Solutions team are experienced HR strategists and practitioners and we are keen to work closely in serving our mutual clients."

About Birches Group LLC

Birches Group LLC is a human resources consulting firm focused exclusively on high-growth and developing markets around the world. Birches Group labour market surveys are available in over 150 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and the South Pacific.The firm also assists client organizations in the management of their total compensation and human resources strategies. Birches Group is headquartered in New York, with an operations centre in Manila, Philippines, and additional offices in Sweden and Latvia. More information is available at www.birchesgroup.com.

Fusion HR Solutions

About Fusion HR Solutions LLP

Fusion HR Solutions is a London-based human resource and management consultancy, created to partner with international organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), public and private sector organisations. The firm designs and implements high quality and professional HR solutions, consultancy and advice delivered by a team of human resource and reward experts who operate with detailed industry knowledge, best practice and extensive networks.More information is available at www.fusionhrsolutions.com.

