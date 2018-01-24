Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2017 Results on February 14, 2018

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.1.2018 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes 2017 Results on February 14, 2018

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2017 Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/) after publishing.

News conference

A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors) approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Friday, February 9 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen, tel. +358 10 686 7018.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference in English will be held at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cawtshpp (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cawtshpp)

If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: +358 9 7479 0404

Outside of Finland: +44 330 336 9411

Confirmation code for the call is 1232935.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors).

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Group Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 686 7863

Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,600 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/).





