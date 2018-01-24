sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,87 Euro		+0,13
+0,44 %
WKN: A2AKGN ISIN: SE0008373906 Ticker-Symbol: IV6C 
24.01.2018 | 10:04
Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Conference call to present fourth quarter and full-year results 2017

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 on Friday 9 February 2018 at around 08:00 CET. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CET to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com).

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q3tcir8t

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 20 3364 5374
SE: +46 8 505 564 74
US: +1 855 753 2230

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

