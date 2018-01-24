As reported by Reuters, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology voiced concerns that frequent trade disputes may hurt China's overseas expansion and would increase costs throughout the global solar market.The Chinese government has unambiguously stated its concerns about President Trump's decision to introduce tariffs on imports of solar PV modules into the U.S.In a statement released on Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reflected on the fast clip at which the Chinese solar industry has been expanding, and suggested that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...