

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit releases flash Eurozone PMI data for January. The flash composite PMI is expected to drop to 57.9 in January from 58.1 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc.



As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8765 against the pound, 1.1750 against the Swiss franc, 1.2344 against the U.S.dollar and 135.36 against the yen



