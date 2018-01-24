Grand Prix campaign image



LONDON, Jan 24, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for brands including telecommunications provider du, fast food chain McDonald's, London's Mytaxi app, US restaurant Noodles & Company and Australian cough medicine Prospan, are among the winners of the Best Use of Data category of WARC's global Media Awards 2017, recognising communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.Nine winners - one Grand Prix, three Golds, two Silvers and three Bronzes - have been awarded in the Best Use of Data category, recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy.The jury also awarded three Special Awards for particular areas of expertise: Best Real-Time Award for the best example of a campaign planned in real-time; The Attribution Award for the best example of a channel attribution model; and Data-Driven Insight Award for a campaign where data helped to identify the right audience at scale.The Grand Prix winner is Australian agency Affinity for its 'Don't ignore a cough' campaign. In a challenging environment with fierce competition, cough medicine Prospan saw a 27% increase in sales and managed to connect with its customers by leveraging customer insights and big data to build a predictive algorithm that would alert concerned mothers when the chance of their children getting a cold was at the highest. Affinity also took the 2016 Grand Prix for the Best Use of Data and the Data Driven Insight Special Award for its highly acclaimed campaign for Narellan Pools.A Gold has been awarded to OMD UK, OMD EMEA for its 'Everything but Rogue with Data' campaign. When The Walt Disney Company launched Rogue One, its second film in the Lucasfilms Star Wars franchise, it used a data and technology infrastructure that enabled a personalised video and content experience across multiple platforms.OMD Spain has won two Golds. The first for its personalised data-driven campaign 'My McDonald's'. To propel relevance and sales in Spain, McDonald's redesigned its app around its loyalty programme My McDonald's, to create personalised customer experiences. App users spent 20% more than an average McDonald's customer.Their second Gold was awarded for the 'Irse de Madre' campaign for private health insurance DKV Spain. To secure sales and visibility, DKV Spain ran a successful customer-centric campaign aimed at new parents which consisted of celebrating parenthood with 20 three-minute episodes of humorous and highly shareable content on the web, Facebook, YouTube, cinemas and a play. The campaign achieved 8.5 million views, 425,000 interactions with the content and a growth in sales of +8.4%.Commenting on the 2017 winners, jury chair Nicole Kane, Global Media Director of McDonald's Corporation, said: "This year's winners truly demonstrate both the creativity and variety in how brands are using data today. The type of data being utilized ranged from first party, to publically accessible, to real-time data. There are strong examples across insights, activation, and measurement: from uncovering an emotional, consumer insight to large brands using data to drive scale to those who are pushing new thinking in attribution. Congratulations to all of the winners and innovators this year."The full winners list of WARC's Media Awards 2017 - Best Use of Data is:Grand Prix- Don't ignore a cough - Prospan - Flordis - Affinity - Australia + Data-Driven Insight AwardGold- Everything but Rogue with Data - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - The Walt Disney Company - OMD UK, OMD EMEA - United Kingdom- My McDonald's - McDonald's Spain - McDonald's - OMD - Spain- Irse de madre - DKV Insurance - OMD - SpainSilver- Going live with gold - Royal Mint Bullion - Royal Mint - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom- Helping London move more freely - Mytaxi - Kinetic UK, the7stars - United Kingdom + Best Real-Time AwardBronze- Tropa for Life - du - Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company - Starcom Dubai - UAE- IMM's patent pending solution for incrementality - Noodles & Company - IMM - United States + The Attribution Award- Data-driven targeting - Age UK - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United KingdomTo see the winning case studies of Best Use of Data as well as in the Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships categories, or for more information on the global WARC Media Awards please view at www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize.The winners of the Effective Use of Tech category will be announced on Wednesday 30 January.WARC will be holding a free-to-attend 'Lessons from the WARC Media Awards' event in London on 6 February, where attendees can hear from winners and judges. 