Strong fourth quarter gold production helped Russian miner Polymetal post a 12% rise in revenue to $586m. Gold production was up 8% year-on-year to 405,000 ounces for the final quarter and helped take annual production to 1.43m ounces, a rise of 13% and above guidance of 1.4m. Full year revenues were up 15% to $1.8bn as the company declared there would be no special dividend for 2017 as free cash flow would be distributed to shareholders through the regular dividend at an increased pay-out ratio ...

