Housebuilder Crest Nicholson reported a rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday, with revenue and volumes edging up, as it announced that Patrick Bergin has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer with effect from 22 March. In the year to 31 October 2017, pre-tax profit was up 6% to £207.0m, while statutory revenue grew 5% to £1.04bn and volume was up 2% to 2,935 homes. Meanwhile, sales, including those from joint ventures, came in at £1.07bn, up 7% from 2016. The company ...

