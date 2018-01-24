Sales at retailer WH Smith fell over the Christmas period, mostly on the back of a weaker performance from its high street stores. In the 20 weeks to 20 January, like-for-like sales were down 1% on the year, while total sales were flat. Total sales in the high street division were down 5%, with LFL sales 4% lower, in line with expectations. Stationery performed well but book sales were more challenging due to the decline in spoof humour titles and no new, big publishing trends. Meanwhile, gross ...

